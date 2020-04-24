TADEPALLI: Proving his ‘walk-the-talk’ reputation for the umpteenth time, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday formally launched the ‘YSR Zero Interest Loan’ scheme, conceptualized to benefit close to one crore women of the self-help groups in the state.

At a simple event held at his camp office cum residence, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister kick-started the scheme by formally transferring online Rs 1400 crores of money towards reimbursement of interest amount on loans. Thus, YS Jagan proved yet again that he remains committed to his promises even in the face of unprecedented crises like the current Coronavirus pandemic which dried up the state’s revenues and cash reserves.

As soon as the chief minister pressed the button online, the amounts were electronically transferred into 8,78,874 accounts of the DWCRA groups falling under the jurisdiction of SERP and MEPMA. This will benefit a total of 90,37,254 women members who are part of the self-help DWCRA groups, spread across the state.

After launching the scheme, the AP chief minister had a chit chat with DWCRA group members from across all districts through video-conference. With YS Jagan fulfilling his promise even in the midst of a severe financial crunch due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the women are obviously elated. They feel indebted to the chief minister and the AP government for helping them out with the reimbursement of the interest amount during this current critical time.

