AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the state’s officials on Thursday. This meeting was held to discuss the state government’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the authorities to also focus on patients suffering from Thalassemia and cancer, and patients who require dialysis. He ordered to see that they are provided with the necessary Medical aid and other facilities required.

The AP CM appreciated the efforts taken by the officials and made it possible to achieve the 1st position in the country, in terms of COVID-19 testing. The Chief Minister asked the officials to further increases testing in the state, for early detection of virus. This could play a key role in preventing the further spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to provide all the medical support to women who are pregnant and in need of medical attention. He further instructed them to immediately solve the grievances of people dialing to toll-free number 1902, and toll helpline number 108, which was launched for the people with any of the suspected symptoms of COVID-19, to contact the necessary people.

YS Jagan instructed the officials to acquire lands for the construction of new Medical colleges. Farmers in villages can contact an agriculture assistant if they require any assistance on sale of their crops. He added that farmers can avail of the timely help required for their crops, by contacting an agriculture assistant. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to continue the supply of quality fruits kit at Rs 100.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Kannababu, CS Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also participated in this meeting.

