TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 300 Crore, due to closure of darshan for the devotees in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Tirumala Tirupati Lord Venkateswara hill shrine, which is busy round-the-clock with devotees, has now remained closed due to the coronavirus scare.

TTD officials of the TTD Finance Department estimated that the budget for the financial year 2020-2021 is likely to be lower than usual.

On a daily basis, the lord Venkateswara hundi gets cash offerings in Crores. This is apart from gold and other valuable offerings. TTD has also lost revenue from various sources like Prasadam sales, tickets and accommodation.

Initially, TTD had announced the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Lord Venkateswara temple for devotees from March 20 till April 14, later it was extended to May 3. Tirumala has witnessed an unprecedented dip of over Rs 100 crore in revenue only due to the entry of devotees being stopped. The overall loss estimated by TTD stood at around Rs. 300 Crore.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Launches ‘Made-In-Andhra’ Infrared Thermometer, Face Masks