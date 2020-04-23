AMARAVATI: Justice Kantha Rao, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Supervisory Commission, issued an order to all managements of private schools and Junior Colleges in the state to not increase the fees for the academic year 2020-21. He ordered the schools and colleges to continue with the same fees which were in effect from last year. This order was passed keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis.

As per the latest orders issued to the schools, the schools can charge tuition fees from the students only on a monthly basis without exerting any pressure on the parents. The Education Supervisory Commission has also made it clear that they can only collect the fees for the first quarter with two installments for 2020-21. These rules will be applicable to all the schools affiliated to the boards like State Board, Central Board and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) across the state.

Rao warned all the school managements with strict action if they are found to have refused admission to any student for want of fees. "If any Management is found violating the government orders, it will be subjected to stern action," said Rao.

Also Read: AP Records 80 New Cases, Tally Reaches 893