AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government on Thursday, imposed restrictions on the sale of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which plays a key role in preventing the spread of coronavirus. The State's COVID-19 nodal officer has issued orders to all medical stores, prohibiting the sale of HCQ to the general public.

The AP state government has issued these orders in accordance with the directive issued by the Union Medical Department. As per the new order, drug stores are advised that HCQ should be only sold to people who have a medical prescription for it from a doctor. This would include COVID-19 infected persons and their family members along with their contacts. The COVID-19 nodal officer said that HCQ can have a negative effect on the health of people if consumed without cause.

