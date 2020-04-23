AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a Made -In-Andhra infrared non-contact forehead thermometer and proactive face masks indigenously manufactured by Green Ocean Research Labs in Andhra Pradesh MedTech zone.

In a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the directors of Green Ocean Research Labs A Sruthi and A Sai Ram, explained the functioning of the equipment.

For the first time, the equipment is being manufactured in Andhra Pradesh MedTech zone at Visakhapatnam in the State at a lower price.

The company is producing 1,000 units of infrared non-contact forehead thermometer each day which is adequate for the state as of now.

The production capacity would be scaled up so that the equipment can be exported to other states," the directors said in their briefing to the Chief Minister.

YS Jagan instructed officials to ensure the functioning of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that are under green clusters with proper preventive measures following the central government guidelines during the lockdown period.

The Chief Minister also sought the details on the situation of MSMEs in the state and asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the restoration of MSMEs by strictly continuing the COVID-19 preventive measures.

IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy was present on this occasion along with other officials.

The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, in media release on Wednesday, revealed that the state has been able to conduct 830 tests per a million population. This takes Andhra Pradesh to the top of the table pertaining to states with most number of rapid testing for the dreaded virus. According to the release, with 830 tests, AP was able to surpass Rajasthan which so far has the highest number of tests at 809 per million.

