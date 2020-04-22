VISAKHAPATNAM: In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by Kanipakam Lord Ganesh.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Rajya Sabha Member asked Kanna Lakshminarayana as to when he is coming down to Kanipakam in Chittoor district, famous for its Ganesh temple. “Kanna, when are you coming down to Kanipakam?” read his tweet in Telugu.

Vijaysai Reddy has recently caused flutters within the BJP rank and file and outside by sensationally accusing Kanna Lakshminarayana of taking bribes to act as a stooge of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his close aide Sujana Chowdary, who is now in the saffron party. The YSRCP leader’s accusations followed Kanna Lakshminarayana’s utterances criticizing the state government over the purchase of COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

In his sensational accusations, Vijaysai Reddy said that there is credible evidence that Kanna Lakshminarayana had accepted a Rs 20 crore bribe from Sujana Chowdary in exchange for toeing Chandrababu Naidu’s political line against the state government. Reacting to this, Kanna Lakshminarayana challenged Vijaysai Reddy to swear by Lord Ganesh of Kanipakam if there is even an iota of truth in his accusations.

The YSRCP MP had quickly taken the gauntlet and asked Kanna to fix the date. He wondered if both Kanna and Sujana Chowdary are prepared to do the same. Soon, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu pushed the BJP leader further to the corner, challenging him to swear by the god at Kanipakam on five points.

The BJP AP chief is yet to respond to these latest challenges from the YSRCP. Vijaysai Reddy, in his tweet, also recalled media reports of the past which claimed that Kanna earned the wrath of the BJP high command for allegedly swindling Rs 30 crores from the pool of funds that the party’s central leadership has sent to the state unit. “Even funds collected locally by the party were also illegally diverted. The BJP top brass in Delhi is seized of the fact that these diverted funds were shared among Kanna and the recent entrants into the party”.

In another tweet, Vijaysai said: “If Chandrababu Naidu is troubled even a wee bit, people like Sujana in BJP are feeling the pain. This is the kind of loyalty that stems from servitude and brokerism. All the political parties in the state are at the beck and call of Chandrababu Naidu.That is why, you can see them barking even before being instigated by Chandrababu. It is the Telugu Desam Party office that issues commands to the BJP on when and how to spew venom ,” the YSRCP MP tweeted.

