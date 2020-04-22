AMARAVATI: Alarmed by the growing incidence of domestic violence against women during the ongoing lockdown time, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government opened a toll-free number to effectively tackle these cases. State Women Development and Child Welfare Secretary Dr Kritika Shukla on Wednesday urged women to call the toll-free number -181 and report cases of domestic violence.

The State Government has taken this initiative to address the complaints of women in distress and solve them immediately, she said.

Claiming that many women were being subjected to domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown, Dr Kritika Shukla appealed to those in distress to seek help by using the toll-free number. “They can also alert the government through phone numbers allotted for the 13 districts in the State,” she said.

List of Helpline Numbers District Wise: