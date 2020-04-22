AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 56 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, April 22. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state is at 813. Till now, 120 people have been discharged while 24 people have died due to the virus in the state. Currently there are 669 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals.

According to the health bulletin released by the state Medical department, out of the 56 newly reported cases in the past 24 hours, Kurnool and Guntur districts have reported the highest number with 19 cases each of the districts. This was followed by Chittoor district with 6 cases, Kadapa with 5 cases and Prakssam distrct with 4 cases. Krishna district has reported the least count in the past 24 hours with 3 positive cases.

Here is a District wise count of the COVID-19 Patients who have been discharged in the last 24 hours:

Guntur- 8

Anantapur- 5

Kadapa- 4

Nellore- 4

Krishna- 2

Visakhapatnam- 1

The Andhra Pradesh Government has pushed up by two positions taking over the 2nd position in the country, in terms of COVID-19 testing. In the last 24 hours, 5757 samples were tested out of which 56 were found positive with the virus.

Tweet: