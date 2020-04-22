AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, has decided to collect opinions from parents of all school going students studying in a state run schools, over the implementation of English medium from the academic year 2020-21. School education secretary B Rajasekhar issued orders to the school education commissioner, to report the views of the parents/guardians of all the students studying from grades one to five in government schools in the academic year 2019-20. They were asked to find out what medium would the parents prefer for their children to study in the coming academic year.

The AP state government has planned to implement English medium in government schools to give opportunity to the people who cannot afford private education. The Government aims to provide English education to all the students from poor and marginal backgrounds to be competent enough to bag global employment or career opportunities.

The state government had earlier decided to introduce English medium education, from the 1st to 6th grades in the next academic year. Which will be implemented in elementary, primary and secondary schools across the state. Later it was planned to extend to other classes.

Added to that, the state government has also made it mandatory to teach in Telugu and Urdu languages as well. As per that, a Telugu medium school should be continued in each mandal.

But a plea was filled in AP high court opposing the state government’s move implement English Medium in government schools. Now, the court has given a verdict that only parents have the right to decide on what medium they want their children to pursue their education in. Following this, the state government decided collect opinions and views of parents over the implementation of English medium in government schools.

