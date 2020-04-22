AMARAVATI: With effective quarantine measures taken at the right time coupled with the proper medication and an immunity strengthening diet, an 85-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 from her son has completely recovered and has been discharged from a hospital in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the woman had tested positive for the virus on April 5 and was admitted to KIMS Saveera in Anantapur. After undergoing treatment at the hospital, the doctors tested her sample twice for the presence of coronavirus. Both the results showed negative for the virus. She was later discharged from the hospital.

Unfortunately, her son lost his life due to the virus early this month. Reportedly four others from their family were also tested positive for the virus.

Along with the woman four others were discharged from Anantapur.

Here is a District wise count of the COVID-19 patients who have been discharged in the last 24 hours:

Guntur- 8

Anantapur- 5

Kadapa- 4

Nellore- 4

Krishna- 2

Visakhapatnam- 1

