AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has pushed up by two positions taking over the 2nd position in the country, in terms of COVID-19 testing. On an average AP is testing 715 out of a million people, while Rajasthan still stands at the 1st position. Rajasthan has been testing 830 samples of a million people. On an overall scale, India is testing 290 of every million in population.

The state government has taken all the necessary measures for early detection of COVID-19. AP has imported COVID-19 rapid testing from South Koreas, which can generate test results in just 10 minutes. There has been a significant increase in the number of tests conducted per day, with the help of these rapid testing kits.

The percentage of testing Coronavirus in AP is drastically more when compared to most badly affected states. The central government was impressed at AP’s move of importing COVID-19 Rapid testing kits from South Korea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on a call over the functionality of the kits. The PM later directed officials in the central government to import more COVID-19 rapid testing kits from South Korea.

The number of tests being performed in AP is a lot more than the number of people getting tested in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. It is said that more than 5022 are being conducted on a daily bases in the state. Officials have also planned to conduct random tests in each red zone in the state.

Have a look at the summary of Statewide COVID-19 Testing:

