AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 35 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, April 21. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached to 757. Till now, 96 people have been discharged while 22 people have died due to the virus in the state. There are currently 639 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals.

According to the health bulletin released by the State Medical department, out of the 35 new cases reported today, Kurnool district reported the highest with 10 cases, followed by Guntur district with 9 cases. While Kadapa reported 6 positive cases, and 4 cases in West Godavari district. Anantapur and Krishna districts have reported 3 cases each respectively.

Andhra Pradesh State Government led by Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been taking all the necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus in the state. As part of state's anti COVID-19 measures, government has procured 1 lakh Rapid Test kits from South Korea, which will give results within10 minutes after the test is performed. This move has resulted in a massive increase in the testing capacity of the state.

Have a look at the district-wise COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date:

Table: