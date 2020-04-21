AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and urged him to ensure all possible assistance to state’s fishermen who are stranded in Gujarat due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.



Vijay Rupani responded positively to YS Jagan’s request and assured him of all possible help. He promised that their government would provide food and accommodation to the AP’s fishermen besides helping them out with essential commodities during this crisis time.

Scores of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have gone over to Gujarat to carry out fishing activity off the coast of the northwestern state. Besides fishermen, migrant workers in the unorganized sectors are the worst-hit by the nationwide lockdown which is in force since March 24th and has been extended till May 3rd across the country.

As the movement of public has been prohibited as part of the crippling lockdown curbs, India has seen several thousands of migrant labourers bravely walking thousands of kilometers over several days to reach their home states. However, there are lakhs more, who remain stranded in states across the country, and struggling to make both ends meet, reeling under the lockdown restrictions.

In view of their plight, authorities of their parent states have been coordinating with their counterparts in areas where they are stranded, to ensure that their basic necessities are being taken care of. The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already initiated adequate measures to provide succour to all the migrant workforce stranded in the state.

