AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh President Kanna Lakshminarayana. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Rajya Sabha Member alleged that “Kanna has sold himself out to people like Chandrababu Naidu and Sujana Chowdary.

“Despite Narendra Modi’s image going up by many notches across the country, the BJP is still far from evolving into a formidable party in Andhra Pradesh. People like Kanna who sold themselves out to Chandrababu are solely responsible for this sorry state,” Vijaysai tweeted. He also came up with a piece of advice for the saffron party. “Chandrababu Naidu’s package offer is tempting even people in their political twilight to jump out of their death bed. The old-timers in state BJP should get rid of people like Kanna,” he commented.

Vijaysai Reddy poked Kanna further by asking him: “Kanna, I’m asking you again. Have you not sold yourself out to Sujana Chowdary? I would respond to the criticism of the original BJP men and not the TJP, the TDP Jackals Party, in BJP,” he sarcastically tweeted.

Incidentally, the YSRCP MP continued his onslaught against Kanna Lakshminarayana from where he left on Sunday. Making sensational accusations against the AP BJP chief, Vijaysai alleged on Sunday that Kanna Lakshminarayana was bought out by Sujana Chowdary for Rs 20 crores and that explains why Kanna’s public utterances have always been in perfect sync with Sujana’s views.

