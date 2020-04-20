AMARAVATI: In yet another proof of the efficacy of the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government on Monday emulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move to import rapid testing kits from South Korea. The Indian government on Monday entered into an agreement with South Korea for the immediate supply of five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits to be used across the country for early detection of the coronavirus cases.

The move comes within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking over phone to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday morning. The prime minister, during the phone call, reportedly took AP CM’s feedback on the efficiency and functionality of the South Korean testing kits. Only recently, AP CM YS Jagan ensured the import of one lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea by a special flight into the state. The entire country took note of this timely and bold move by the AP chief minister, who has been constantly stressing on the need for early detection of the killer virus to pre-empt its spread in the state.

Now, following in the footsteps of the AP government, the Central government has not only ordered the kits on a war-footing but even pressed the ASAP delivery button due to the urgency for testing people on a large scale in the country. According to the agreement, South Korea will be supplying COVID-19 testing kits to India in four installments starting from April 30.

During his phone conversation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefed PM Modi on the functionality of the South Korean testing kits and their capacity to generate the test results within 10 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have taken the decision to order South Korean kits largely due to the shortage of the kits besides the inordinate delay in the supply of Chinese kits. The kits from China have also been proven to be of inferior quality.

Also Read: How CM YS Jagan Is Turning AP’s 16-Crore Face Mask Scheme Into A Boon For Women!