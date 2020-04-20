AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday to know about the present situation in the state. PM Modi and CM YS Jagan discussed the precautionary measures that are being taken in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

YS Jagan explained about the strategies and preventive measures that are adopted by the state to combat the corona crisis. He also told the PM about how the state is maintaining a special focus on the districts where the number of corona positive cases are high and told about the Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) that can provide results in just 10 minutes.

The Chief Minister is taking all the possible measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state. He conducted a high-level meeting with the officials yesterday and directed the authorities to conduct tests for 32,000 people who were identified as symptomatic in the door-to-door family survey conducted by Village Volunteers recently. The number of corona positive cases crossed 530 mark in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Tests Masks Made By DWCRA Women