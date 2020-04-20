AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 75 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, April 20. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state had reached 722. 92 people have been discharged while 20 people have died due to the virus in the state. There are currently 610 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals.

According to the health bulletin released by the state Medical department, out of the 75 new cases reported today, Chittoor district reported the highest with 25 cases, followed by Guntur district with 20 cases. While Kurnool reported 16 positive cases. Krishna district reported 5 cases, and 4 cases were reported in Anantapur. Kadapa reported 3 fresh cases and 2 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Godavari district.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has been taking all the necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus in the state. As part of this, 1 lakh Rapid Test kits have been brought from South Korea, which will give you a result in 10 mins after the test is performed. This has resulted in a massive increase in the testing capacity of the state. In the last 24 hours, 3775 samples were tested. 75 were tested positive. So far 37,297 people have been screened in the state. Andhra Pradesh stands at 4 in the country in terms of COVID-19 medical examinations.

A woman sub-inspector of police and seven other frontline government staff of different departments contracted the virus in temple town Srikalahasthi of Chittoor district, officials told a news agency.

Tweet: