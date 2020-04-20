AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the District Collectors, Muslim religious leaders and other state officials on Monday, April 20. In this meeting YS Jagan announced that the State Government will sanction Rs. 5,000 as financial assistance to all the temples, mosques and churches across the state.

Speaking in the video conference, the Chief Minster thanked all the religious leader who had accepted his request to perform all the religious obligations and prayers at homes during the holy month of Ramzan. YS Jagan added that, the state government will provide Rs 5,000 to all the religious places despite the state facing a revenue loss of Rs 150 crore each day due the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister said that the state will never comprise in providing essential commodities to the people. The government has provided Rs 1,000 to each family. Ration will be provided to the people in three phases, he added.

YS Jagan also spoke about the welfare schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa Assurance, Amma Vodi Scheme and the Pensions which were increased to 2,250. The AP CM added that Rs 1,400 Crores will be credited directly into the accounts of 93 lakh DWCRA women beneficiaries after April 24 as a part of YSR Zero-Interest Loan Scheme.

Chief Minister added that the state government has also released the full reimbursement of fees amounting to RS 1,800 Crore pending for the academic year 2018-19.

