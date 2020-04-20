AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released documents relating to the purchase of COVID-19 rapid testing kits which were recently imported from South Korea. The documents made it clear that not a single rupee was wasted in the purchase of these kits, as accused by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move from state government came as a slap in the face of the TDP leaders who were spreading fake news and creating unnecessary controversies about the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government’s initiatives to eradicate COVID-19.

As per the data given in the documents, AP government has purchased each kit for RS. 730 and paid a total of Rs. 730 lakhs for 1 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits brought to the state. Similarly, the state government has also placed a special clause in the purchase order for 2 lakh new kits.

AP government said that these kits cost were purchased by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) at Rs. 790. The State Government has ordered the kits from a South Korean company which was approved by ICMR. The AP government warned TDP that it will take action against people who instigate a smear campaign against the State’s government.

