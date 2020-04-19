As one of the most revered personalities of the YSRCP across the state, Vijayamma is seen by many as an epitome of courage, resilience and righteousness that saw her stand against all odds and adversaries with great poise and composure.

As the wife of the former chief minister the legendary late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the mother of YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh's most popular Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she stood as a pillar of support and strength for both the towering personalities. The events that unfolded following the tragic demise of Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy saw her step out of her house to stand up against the adversaries in the realm of opportunistic politics.

The transition from being a simple housewife to a dignified crusader taking to the streets to fight against political injustice was a forced one, and certainly not the easiest. When politicians with vested interests envied YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ever-rising popularity and plotted to nip it, Vijayamma, along with her daughter Sharmila, ensured that the YSRCP remained strong with her reassuring presence.

Later, even at the height of the Jagan wave sweeping across the state following his epic 'padayatra', YS Vijayamma chipped in with her own endearing presence and addressed several public meetings as part of YSRCP campaigning for the 2019 Assembly elections.

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the political realm, YS Vijayamma is revered and fondly seen as an 'affectionate mother' by all those who had the opportunity to interact with her. It is this personal touch and warmth that makes her the most endearing for the rank and file of the YSRCP and many more across the state.

Also Read: AP To Spend Rs 16,000 Crore To Revamp Hospitals: YS Jagan