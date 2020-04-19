AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Sunday over the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus and medical facilities provided to the COVID-19 victims in the State.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain special focus on Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore which reported maximum number of coronavirus cases.

He also directed the authorities to conduct tests for 32,000 people who were identified as symptomatic in the door-to -door family survey conducted by Village Volunteers recently. He also suggested officials to take necessary steps to include Village Volunteers, ASHA workers, Village secretariat employees and sanitation workers under Coronavirus Insurance scheme.

YS Jagan also said that special focus should be kept on sanitation in the hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated and a special drive conducted every 2-3 days to maintain cleanliness in the hospitals.

He also checked the masks made by DWCRA women under MEPMA. Officials informed the CM that these masks are being delivered to Red zones identified in the state and also said that three masks were distributed to each person.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh stands second in the country when it comes to COVID-19 testing where 539 tests are being conducted per one million people in the state. Rajasthan tops the list with an average of 685 tests per million.

