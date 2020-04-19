Three COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment in Visakhapatnam, were discharged after they tested negative twice for the virus on Saturday. With this, the total number of discharged patients in the district stood at 13. Meanwhile, nine COVID-19 patients in West Godavari district had been discharged yesterday. All the nine had returned from Delhi last month attending the Markaz Nizamuddin congregation.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced that it will be investing Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals across the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Saturday. In a review meeting with health department officials, the CM enquired about the development of primary health care centres, area hospitals and village clinics under the Nadu-Nedu program.

YS Jagan asked officials to invite tenders in the first week of June for building of new medical colleges. The government has also started its pilot project of home delivering fruits during the lockdown in Kurnool district. A kit consisting of 20 fruits, including bananas, oranges and papaya, is being sold at a price of Rs 100, the government said in a statement. Apart from offering door delivery of these kits, the government is also educating people on the nutritious qualities of each of these fruits with the help of posters and brochures being circulated online as well as offline.

India’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday morning 8 am stood at 15,712 patients, with 507 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 12,974 people are being treated, while 2,230 people have recovered so far.

