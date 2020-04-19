AMARAVATI:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy examined and wore the masks stitched by DWCRA women groups under the supervision of MEPMA. Approximately 16 crore of these masks will be distributed among 5.3 crore people, where each person will be given three masks free of cost.

In a review meeting held in Tadepalli on Sunday, MEPMA Mission Director Naveen Kumar handed over the masks to the Chief Minister for his perusal.

Chief Minister YS Jagan earlier directed officials that masks should be distributed free of cost to people across the state to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Chief Secrerary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP Gautam Sawang and MEPMA Additional Director Sivaparvathi participated in this session.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to take steps to bring volunteers, ASHA workers and sanitary workers under insurance coverage. “Apart from this, all employees who were on the frontline should also be included in the insurance coverage,” he said.

