AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and requested him to clear the hurdles in the export of aqua products from the state to the northeastern state.

YS Jagan appealed to Sonowal to ensure that trucks from AP carrying aqua produce are not halted on the borders of Assam. He sought to remind the Assam CM that AP is one of the largest exporters of aqua products to the northeastern state. Urging him to immediately address the issue to remove the hurdles in this regard, he asked the Assam CM to consider opening fish markets.

Upon listening to AP CM’s request, Sarbananda Sonowal promised to take all possible measures for the hassle-free movement of aqua products from AP into his state. In turn, he also appealed to YS Jagan to ensure all possible assistance to those from Assam, stranded in AP due to the lockdown. Responding to this, YS Jagan assured Sonowal that the state government has been providing succour to all the Assamese in the state besides extending them the necessary support during this crisis time.

Also Read: AP Govt Commences YSR Tele Medicine Services In Srikakulam