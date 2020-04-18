HYDERABAD: Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the decision was taken by Andhra Pradesh Government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of importing Rapid Tests kits to combat COVID-19 in the state.

Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday took to twitter and said, “Happy to learn that the government of Andhra Pradesh has imported 1 lakh COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) from South Korea.” He added to that saying, “I was informed that these kits can provide results in just 10 minutes. The import of the kits will help in ramping up the testing of Corona cases & strengthen the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.”

He put out these tweets after learning that the Aandhra Pradesh Government on Friday imported 1 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea.

Early detection of cases will be possible with the use of these rapid test kits. It majorly is helpful to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are currently 546 active cases and a total of 42 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals.

