VISAKHAPATNAM: Three COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment in COVID-19 designated hospitals in Visakhapatnam, were discharged after they tested negative for the virus on Saturday. The doctors conducted two tests on the patients that consecutively showed COVID-19 Negative. With this, the total number of discharged patients in the district stands at 13.

Meanwhile, nine COVID-19 patients in West Godavari district had been discharged on Saturday. Incidentally, the nine patients were people who returned from the Delhi religious gathering last month. Of them, one patient is from Penugonda, two from Bhimavaram and the other six patients are from Eluru. As of now, 35 positive cases are being reported in the district and they are getting treated at Eluru Government Hospital.

On Saturday, 31 new positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases to 603.

