AMARAVATI: One more fatality due to novel coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the death toll to 15 in the state, officials said on Saturday. The death was reported from Krishna district.

According to a medical bulletin released by the health department at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 31 more people tested positive, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 603. 18 positive cases out of 31 were reported from Krishna district and 5 from Kurnool.

A total of 42 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals. With this the number of active cases stands at 546.

On Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched COVID-19 rapid test kits that enable results in 10 minutes. One lakh rapid test kits were imported from South Korea and delivered to the state in a special aircraft.

Officials said a door to door survey will be carried out and tests will be conducted on the doorsteps of those with suspected symptoms and those living in red zones.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced that Rs 2,000 will be disbursed to every person completing quarantine in the state.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Goes For Coronavirus Test; Tests Negative