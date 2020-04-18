AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Andhra Pradesh government decided to dole out Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals across the state. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced this in a review meeting which was held with all the Health Department officials, on Saturday, April 18.

AP CM enquired about the development of primary healthcare centres, area hospitals and village clinics under the Nadu-Nedu program. YS Jagan said that the works taken up by the state government now to strengthen the public healthcare system would benefit our future generations.

AP CM asked officials to invite tenders in the first week of June, for building of new medical colleges. YS Jagan also directed the state officials to identify places to build new medical colleges.

