AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 1,350.33 crore to commence the first phase of works under the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme, on Saturday, April 18th. The funds will be utilised for infrastructural developments in 470 schools in the urban areas, for proper construction of toilets in 14,010 schools, provision of drinking water in 14,250 schools, construction of English labs in 11,952 schools and for miscellaneous repairs to be carried out in 14,776 schools across the state.

All the schools across the state will be developed with amenities like bathroom, drinking water, furniture, blackboard, compound wall, finishing, painting and fans, in this first phase.

The state government on Friday issued an order for disbursing Rs 133.50 crore to the AP Road Development Corporation (APRDC). The order states that the funds will be allocated to APRDC for the first quarter under the budget of 2020–21.

AP government gave a green signal for the widening of the flood gates at the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi Project. The Water Resource Department's Special General Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Friday issued an order authorizing the administration to commence works on the project for widening the flood gates of the canal to increase the water flow capacity from 20 thousand to 30 thousand cusecs. This project is expected to be wrapped up within the next 40 days.

