SRIKAKULAM: The Andhra Pradesh government commenced Dr YSR Telemedicine Services in Srikakulam on Saturday. This is being done as a part of the measures taken up to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

With the launch of this program, the government aims to quickly identify people with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, isolate them from others and to keep them under quarantine if tested positive for coronavirus. Doctors will be giving suggestions to patients for OP services and medications, telephonically.

Dr. YSR telemedicine program had already started at the state level on April 13. But due to non-availability of doctors and hospitals, the commencement of the program was postponed in Srikakulam and the services have started from today.

The state government provided a toll-free number 14410 for patients to call in case they find themselves in need of any medical care or attention. They will later receive a call from the doctor. The doctor briefs the patients over the required tests and their medication, through call. Patients will receive all the details about their treatments through an SMS. Medicines will be individually packaged for each patient and delivered directly to the patients with the help of the ASHA workers, ANMs and village ward volunteers.

The state government has selected seven hospitals in the district for this program. Great Eastern Medical Sciences (GEMS), Kakatiya Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Sindhura Hospital, Dr Golivi Hospitals, Baggu Sarojini Devi Hospital, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) and Amrutha Hospital are the hospitals selected to take up the program in Srikakulam.

Doctors are to work three different shifts every day from 8 AM to 6 PM as part of this program in these seven hospitals of the district.

Also Read: AP Govt Releases Rs 1,350.33 Crore For First Phase of Nadu- Nedu Programme