TIRUPATI: Clive Bryant Culley, a Geography professor from Wales thanked his health workers at the COVID-19 quarantine centre on Thursday after being discharged ,on Thursday.

The British national was lodged at Padmavathi Nilayam here for completing his mandatory quarantine period.

As per reports Culley came to Tirupati for worshipping at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. Due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre, he had to stay back and was required to undergo the compulsory quarantine as all foreigners had to. He had been staying here since March 24, and the COVID-19 test results conducted showed negative twice.

After the discharge summary was generated at 5 PM on Thursday, he got the required permission from Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta and Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh Reddy to leave Tirupati and fly back to Britain.

Happy to know that he was completely healthy and he could finally go home, Prof. Culley wrote a personalised note thanking the centre in-charge S. Lakshmi and the entire staff and care givers at the quarantine centre. He spoke about the high-quality food, accommodation, professional medicare and hygienic environment given by them and special mention of the personal attention given to him in the past month.

