HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms in some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from April 18 to April 22 in its weather forecast.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to hit districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Peddapalli in the coming four days. Hailstorms are expected in some parts of Telangana on April 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in different parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Godavari and Yanam. In both states, thunderstorms will be accompanied by gusty winds.

According to IMD, The wind’s discontinuity now runs from southeast Madhyapradesh to south coastal Tamilnadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and south interior Karnataka, and extends upto 0.9 km above sea level.

