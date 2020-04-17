HYDERABAD: Former bureaucrat and YSR Congress Party's Kuppam Assembly constituency incharge Dr Chandramouli passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. He had been suffering from cancer for quite sometime.

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Dr Chandramouli voluntarily relinquished his civil services career and took a plunge into politics to join the YSRCP just before the 2014 Assembly elections. He contested twice from Kuppam against Chandrababu Naidu in 2014 and 2019.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over Dr Chandramouli's death. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. YS Jagan hailed Dr Chandramouli's proactive role as a committed soldier of the party in Kuppam.

