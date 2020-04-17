AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Conducted a review meeting at the Camp Office and discussed the measures being taken up to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. He ordered officials to check all the people who have been identified as symptomatic by the village volunteers.

Health authories informed the Chief Minister about the special care being taken in treating patients above 40 years of age. They are also giving special care to people who are suffering from other ailments. If anyone is found to be symptomatic for the virus, they are being taken to the COVID-19 designated hospitals, the officials added.

With the availability of the new rapid test kits, the testing capacity in the state would increase up to 15000 per day, the officials informed.

It was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that a control room has been setup for critical management where the patient’s parameters will be monitored by the doctors from time to time.

We have taken all the necessary steps to not interrupt any other emergency services in the state, the officials told the CM.

We will see to it that regular services are functioning continuously in other hospitals apart from the hospitals designated for COVID-19, the officials said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 572 cases of coronavirus till Friday, April 17th.

Also Read: AP Gets One Lakh Rapid COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korea