In the video, you can see the bears looking left and right, and then crossing the streets. This video has gone viral on social media platforms. Many animal lovers expressed joy in sighting these animals coming out of their natural habitats to take a look at ours, in the temple city.

People who live on the hillsides have also confined themselves to their homes due to the lockdown. However, the residents of Tirumala is worried about these frequent visits from animals and demands the TTD board to take special measures to ensure the safety of the people who live on the hills.

TTD has extended the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Lord Venkateswara temple, until May 3.