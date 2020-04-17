AMARAVATI: When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Andhra Pradesh stands 4th in the country. On average, 198 tests are being conducted per 1 million people in the country. It is reported that Andhra Pradesh conducts 331 tests per one million.

It is said that more than 3000 tests are being conducted on a daily bases in the state. A total of 16,550 people have been tested in the state till date.

Rajasthan tops the list with an average of 549 tests per million. With a population of 7 Crore in the state, 37,860 people have been tested till date. Kerala stands at second place with 485 tests done per million and a total of 16,457 people were tested till now. In Maharastra, on an average 446 people are tested.

As a preventive measure, the Andhra Pradesh government has purchased one lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits, which can give a test results in just a matter of ten minutes.

As of Friday, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 38 new cases, with this the total coronavirus cases in the state has reached 572.

