AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 38 more COVID-19 positive cases on Friday April 17th. With this the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 572. Thirty five persons have been discharged, while 14 people have died so far in the state's due to coronavirus pandemic. Currently there are 523 active cases in the state.

According to a health bulletin released by State Government, out of the 38 new cases, Kurnool district has reported the highest with 13 cases, followed by Nellore district with six cases. While Anantapur and Chittoor has reported five cases each. Krishna and Guntur districts has reported four cases each. Kadapa district has reported the least with one case.

Have a look at the district wise COVID-19 cases reported in the State till now:

Table: