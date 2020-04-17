AMARAVATI: As a part of coronavirus preventive measures, the Andhra Pradesh government has purchased one lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits, which can generate test results within just ten minutes. These kits were brought to the State on a special chartered flight from South Korea. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched this kits at CM camp office in Tadepalli, on Friday. These kits will be used for community testing in the State.

The AP government has already started extensive testing on people in containment zones across the state, to stop the further spread of virus. With the arrival of these new kits, the Government is said to further intensify coronavirus tests. Rapid COVID-19 testing kits will help in examining whether a person has been exposed to the virus or not. It can also identify if person infected with virus has completely recovered from the that.

Principal Secretary Health, Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that these kits will be sent to all districts within four to five days. He said that AP ranks in fifth position in the entire country, in terms of conducting maximum number of coronavirus tests.

Andhra has reported 38 more COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, with this the total coronavirus positive cases in the State crossed 572.

