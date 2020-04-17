AMARAVATI: Due to the ban on fishing imposed, as part of the measures owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, Andhra Pradesh Government has taken steps to help fishermen who have been out of work for the past three months. The Government has initiated the process of identifying beneficiaries for this purpose and disburse the financial assistance within 20 days.

Officials at the field-level have started gathering details about those who are working on the fishing boats. Guidelines for selection of the beneficiaries were also released.

It maybe recollected that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had enhanced the financial assistance to Rs 10,000 for AP fisherman as part of his promise made during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. On 21st November on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day, around 1,02,338 fisherman were given this amount as part of the financial assistance. Officials are expecting the number of beneficiaries to rise as the number of boats has increased.

As per the guidelines fisherman using motor boats have to register themselves by March 31st.

Six people using motor boats, eight people using mechanised fishing boats and three workers using traditional boats would be given the financial assistance.

Village volunteers are collecting the details of the workers assisting the fisherman, other staff working on the boats from the Village Secretariats and registering details of those eligible online. After the list of beneficiaries is finalized, the government will deposit the amount into their bank accounts.

Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said that the government would provide assistance within 20 days of the fishing ban coming into effect.

