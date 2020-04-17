NEW DELHI: Recognising the exceptional measures adopted by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government in dealing with the crisis of COVID-19 in villages, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj said that these practices were truly worth emulating. In a statement released on Thursday, the Union Ministry said that Andhra Pradesh was adopting best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the rural areas.

Panchayati Raj Institutions and village secretariats are quite active in implementing these measures in the panchayats. Keeping open spaces clean at the district and rural levels, shelters for orphans and migrant workers, quarantine centres, protection measures for the poor, financial aid, free ration and awareness programmes for people are some of the important practices the the state government is implementing. The district administration and the panchayats are taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The officials are closely monitoring the situation in villages during lockdown and enforcing strict rules of social distancing. The release also spoke about the consistent coordination between the State government, district authorities and panchayats.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government has undertaken a door-to-door survey to identify Covid-19 patients in the state in accordance with the recommendations of the Indian Medical Research Council.

By the end of the third phase, a survey of 1.43 crore households, out of a total of 1.47 Crore, was completed. So far 32,349 people have been admitted to hospital. Doctors have recommended that 9,107 people need to be tested. The government has initiated the process for the distribution of 16 crore masks free of cost to the public.

