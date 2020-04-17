AMARAVATI: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy underwent a Rapid COVID-19 test, and was tested Negative for COVID-19. The Doctors examined the Chief Minister using a Rapid Testing Kit that was bought by the State Government from South Korea. The Andhra Pradesh Government purchased 1 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits, which have the capability to generate results in just ten minutes. These kits were brought to the State on a special chartered flight from South Korea. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched these kits at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli, on Friday. These kits will be used for community testing in the State.

Blood drops are simply placed on these strips, and a control solution is applied. Within 10 minutes, the results of the tests will be generated. It is manufactured by SD Biosensor Company from South Korea. South Korea also exports these kits to countries like the US and Europe. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given the approval to use these kits for COVID-19 testing.

The AP government has already started extensively testing people in containment zones across the state. With the arrival of these new kits, the Government is said to further intensify coronavirus tests across the state. Rapid COVID-19 testing kits will help in examining whether a person has been exposed to the virus or not. It can also identify if a person infected with the virus has completely recovered from it.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, there was only one virology lab in the state. Now, 7 virology laboratories have come up and are made available for COVID-19 testing in the state. The other 6 virology laboratories were set up labs in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam in just 2 weeks. The government is working non-stop to set up 2 more laboratories at Tirupati Ruia Government General Hospital and Kurnool General Hospital. More than 2100 tests are being done on a daily basis through these labs

In terms of COVID-19 testing, Andhra Pradesh stands 4th in the country. More than 3000 tests are being conducted on a daily bases in the state. A total of 16,555 people have been tested in the state till date.

