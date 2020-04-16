AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh former State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is once again at the center of a new storm now. YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday petitioned the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police seeking a detailed probe into the letter recently written by the former SEC to the Union Home Secretary against the state government.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in a letter addressed to DGP Gautam Sawang, alleged that the former SEC’s signature in the letter was forged and the documents enclosed with it were fake. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that there is credible information that the letter in question was actually drafted in the Telugu Desam Party office. He further accused TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and TD Janardhan of forging the signature of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

The YSRCP MP sought to compare the former SEC’s letter written to the Centre with an earlier order of his, notifying the local body elections in the state. He said there is a clear mismatch of signatures in the two documents and attached the copies of the same as a proof of his claim in his letter to the DGP.

Requesting the DGP to order a probe into the alleged forgery of signatures and fictitious documents, Vijayasai Reddy sought that the two letters be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory for a thorough examination. Based on a report from the lab, criminal proceedings should be initiated against those involved in it, he appealed to the Andhra Pradesh DGP. He also wanted that, using the Internet Protocol (IP) address, the police should establish facts on who actually forwarded the letter in question to the Union Home Secretary and from where and initiate necessary action.

