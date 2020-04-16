AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh police department has launched a Whatsapp number 9071666667 as a part of its comprehensive efforts to curb fake news circulating on social media platforms about coronavirus. DGP Gautam Sawang and CID ADG Sunil Kumar launched this number at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wedneday.

DGP Sawang dismissed a certain campaign on social media which has been going viral, saying there is no truth in it. He said that the social media messages claimed that AP DGP's office had issued a statement stating that it would reduce the use and exchange of currency notes for two weeks as currency bill could act as possible carriers of coronavirus. Making light of this unfounded news, he said that there has been no scientific evidence whatsoever which says that the coronavirus spreads to human beings through currency note.

DGP said that this WhatsApp number would be useful to people to check the reliability of news they see or receive on any of the social media platforms. This WhatsApp number is dedicated for cyber crime complaints, Sawang hastened to clarify.

He added that the WhatsApp number would be continuously monitored by the cybercrime division of the Crime Investigation Department (APCID). The DGP warned those spreading fake messages and creating unnecessary panic among the people, stating they will be severely punished for this kind of mischief.

Sawang said that police authorities will also keep an eye on the news circulation in social media and other websites to verify the facts.

Badminton player PV Sindhu, Hero Nikhil Siddhartha, Actor Adivi Sesh and social activist Kondaviti Satyavati has appreciated the efforts of AP police to curb the fake news on coronavirus.

Also Read: AP Extends Last Date Of Application For EAMCET, Other Entrance Exams