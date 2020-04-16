The total number of patients who recovered from the virus affliction now stood at 20 as four people got discharged from hospitals.

A 76-year-old doctor in Kurnool city, who was admitted to the government hospital on April 13 with COVID-19 symptoms, died the next dayand his test reports confirmed the affliction of the disease.

The doctor was also suffering from heart and kidney ailments, besides being a diabetic, the bulletin added.

A 74-year-old woman from Vijayawada, a type-2 diabetic patient who also had tuberculosis, died in the government hospital in Guntur on April 12. Her blood test confirmed positive for Corona on the 14th.

A 56-year-old man from New Delhi died in Nellore on April 11. He came to Nellore on January 3 and was admitted to the government hospital on April 10. He died the next day and his blood sample turned positive for COVID-19 on the 13th, the bulletin said.

Two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on April 13, the bulletin said. The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital. The other person was also a diabetic and tested positive in community screening for Corona on April 6.

