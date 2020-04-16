AMARAVATI: Five people died of COVID-19 taking the death toll to 14 and the total number of positive cases has risen to 534 in the last 26 hours in Andhra Pradesh as per the latest medical bulletin released on Thursday. From 7 pm on Wednesday to 9 pm on Thursday, 9 new positive cases were reported.
There were 3 positive cases in Krishna district, 3 in Kurnool district and 3 in West Godavari district. There are currently 500 corona active cases in the state. The highest number of cases were reported in Guntur (122) and Kurnool (113). Interestingly no single corona case has been registered in Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram district as yet.
The total number of patients who recovered from the virus affliction now stood at 20 as four people got discharged from hospitals.
A 76-year-old doctor in Kurnool city, who was admitted to the government hospital on April 13 with COVID-19 symptoms, died the next dayand his test reports confirmed the affliction of the disease.
The doctor was also suffering from heart and kidney ailments, besides being a diabetic, the bulletin added.
A 74-year-old woman from Vijayawada, a type-2 diabetic patient who also had tuberculosis, died in the government hospital in Guntur on April 12. Her blood test confirmed positive for Corona on the 14th.
A 56-year-old man from New Delhi died in Nellore on April 11. He came to Nellore on January 3 and was admitted to the government hospital on April 10. He died the next day and his blood sample turned positive for COVID-19 on the 13th, the bulletin said.
Two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on April 13, the bulletin said. The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital. The other person was also a diabetic and tested positive in community screening for Corona on April 6.
