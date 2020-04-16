AMARAVATI: Fulfilling the promise of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy again, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday began the second phase of the distribution of free ration, right at the door steps of white ration card holders. The scheme was initially launched in Gudivada of Krishna district and will soon be implemented across all the 13 districts of the state. The prestigious scheme, which is being taken up despite the coronavirus contagion and the resultant lockdown, is the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Soon after the distribution began, Gudivada Tahasildar M Srinivas Rao said that there are 24,000 white cardholders in Gudivada and all of them will get ration from the 46 ration depots. Volunteers will door deliver 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of peanuts ration to all these white cardholders.

Rao said that one mini vehicle has been arranged at each ration shop to facilitate smooth and timely door delivery of the ration to the white cardholders. The Tahasildar added that the ration will be delivered over a stretch of 12 hours starting from 6 am and going on till 6 pm. Keeping in view the lockdown restrictions, the ration will be provided to the cardholders without the need for biometrics, said Rao.

As part of the second phase of ration door delivery, the government will be distributing rice, dal and peanuts to 1,47,24,017 (over 1.47 crores) families across the state. It will be done through 29,783 ration shops across the 13 districts of the state. The ration has already been supplied to all the ration depots and is being distributed to eligible ration card holders. The government has also set up a toll free number 1902 and asked people to call the number if they encounter any problems in this regard.

