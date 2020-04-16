AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a notification for special recruitment of general duty medical officers and assistant professors on contract basis for a period of one year. The special recruitment drive is meant for beefing up the medical workforce as part of the state’s fight against COVID-19 contagion.

The state government has come up with this decision as the existing medical staff in the state is unable to meet the ever-growing requirement needed for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to the notification released, the eligible candidates will be directly recruited for the above mentioned posts in DME and APVVP for working in government medical colleges and Government general hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and APVVP hospitals.

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by logging in to the official website http://dme.ap.nic.in/

The last date for application will be April 19th. Under these recruitments, the state government will offer a salary of Rs.1,10,000 per month for specialists while the general duty medical officers will be paid a monthly salary of Rs. 53,945.

According to the notification, there are 592 vacancies for the post of general duty medical officers and 400 vacancies for the position of specialists in general medicines. The state government adds further in the notification that candidates who render their services during COVID-19 crisis, will be given a 15-percent weightage in regular recruitments.

