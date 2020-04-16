AMARAVATI: State Minister for Education Dr Adimulapu Suresh said that, if need be, the Andhra Pradesh Government would approach the Supreme Court, hours after the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside two Government Orders making English medium of education mandatory for classes 1 to 6 in all schools.

Stating that the court verdict should not be seen either as a victory or defeat, the Minister said the Education ministry is yet to receive a copy of the judgement. He asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to implementing English medium of instruction in all government schools across the State.

Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party Headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday , he said that it is unfortunate that the TDP has welcomed the High Court order and is criticizing the Government.

Speaking further, the Minister said that from the next academic year the Chief Minister is determined to implement English medium in government schools for classes 1 to 6 and upgrade one class a year, till class 10 in the subsequent four years.

Incidentally, parents committees in all schools have also passed resolutions in favour of English medium of education, he said.

He sought to remind everyone of the fact that in the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's own constituency of Kuppam, 90 per cent of the parents committees have agreed for the implementation of English medium.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP men of resorting to double standards on this issue. "We had an extensive debate over the implementation of English Medium in the AP Assembly recently. Though initially the Opposition leader opposed it, subsequently he was forced to accept it under intense pressure from the public. Now, with the High Court's judgement, Chandrababu and the TDP leaders are expressing their happiness; one can understand their thought process on this whole issue," he scoffed.

The TDP leaders' intent is clear as they do not want the children of the underprivileged weaker sections to study in English medium schools, he remarked.

Reiterating the government's stand on the status of Telugu, he said, "We have taken steps to ensure that Telugu will be made a compulsory subject."

The Minister explained that the Government has already trained over one lakh teachers at government-run schools in methods of teaching English curriculum in tune with the needs.

Bridge courses have been introduced to aid students in smoothly transitioning from Telugu medium to English medium.

''People have immense faith that the Chief Minister would keep his promise," he said, while asserting that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is indeed committed to his word and would go to any extent to fulfill the promise.

