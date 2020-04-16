AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it is fixing retail price of 10 essential commodities including rice, dals, edible oils and some vegetables in order to stop vendors from charging high rates misusing the current COVID-19. This decision was taken in review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The district committee is fixing prices of rice, four varieties of dals, three variants of edible oils and some vegetables. The rates are displayed across the state for the benefit of the consumers, the government said.