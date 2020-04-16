AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Kandukuri Veeresalingam, the great social reformer and the ‘father of Telugu renaissance movement’, on the occasion of the latter’s 172nd birth of anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister recollected the services of the great activist, calling him the ‘father of modern Andhra’. YS Jagan said that Kandukuri Veeresalingam was a great social reformer, renowned for his hard work in eradicating social evils against women and their upliftment in society during his time. “Kandukuri also worked relentlessly to ensure education for all sections of people without any discrimination,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Check out his Tweet in Telugu here: